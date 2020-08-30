Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Afya had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.38%.

Afya stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Afya has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 29.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFYA shares. Banco Santander lowered Afya to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Afya in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

