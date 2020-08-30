GAP (NYSE:GPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAP had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.
GAP stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. GAP has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.
In other news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GAP Company Profile
The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.
