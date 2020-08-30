GAP (NYSE:GPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAP had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GAP stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. GAP has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.

Get GAP alerts:

In other news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.