Amalgamated Bank Has $505,000 Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,985 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 211,982 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 521,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HPP opened at $23.80 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,625.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

