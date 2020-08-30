Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lendingtree by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Lendingtree by 22.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the first quarter worth $215,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. BidaskClub lowered Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

Lendingtree stock opened at $314.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -370.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.25. Lendingtree Inc has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $392.74.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. Lendingtree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $8,095,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,753,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $469,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,167 shares of company stock worth $13,629,245. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

