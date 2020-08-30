Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,833 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 369.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

NYSE:RBC opened at $99.66 on Friday. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,281.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

