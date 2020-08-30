Alessandro Premoli Sells 5,000 Shares of GoldMoney Inc (TSE:XAU) Stock

GoldMoney Inc (TSE:XAU) Senior Officer Alessandro Premoli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$15,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 547,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,698,474.50.

Alessandro Premoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Alessandro Premoli sold 500 shares of GoldMoney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.24, for a total transaction of C$1,620.00.

Shares of GoldMoney stock opened at C$2.96 on Friday. GoldMoney Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 20.49 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.35. The stock has a market cap of $213.12 million and a PE ratio of -59.20.

GoldMoney (TSE:XAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$164.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoldMoney Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About GoldMoney

Goldmoney Inc operates a gold based financial network that enables clients to use vaulted gold as money. It operates a platform to buy, transfer, earn, and sell physical allocated gold. The company also provides precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax free retirement accounts, and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions; and deals in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers, as well as operates a gold and platinum jewelry online shop.

