Brian S. Fetterolf Purchases 1,100 Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $15,323.00.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley cut Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 56.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 86.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 9.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

