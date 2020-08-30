Lisa M. Lucarelli Acquires 2,500 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Lisa M. Lucarelli purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $14,775.00.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $565.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 43.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 36.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

