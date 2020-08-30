Sheila Margaret Colman Purchases 1,325 Shares of Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) Stock

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman purchased 1,325 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,442.24.

LUG stock opened at C$11.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.03. Lundin Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38.

LUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Haywood Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

