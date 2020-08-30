bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Sells $13,263.75 in Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 225 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $13,263.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joanne Smith-Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get bluebird bio alerts:

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 37 shares of bluebird bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $2,369.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $56.75 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 271,505 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 36,101 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth $4,440,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.