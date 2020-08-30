Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.65-0.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.32%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TITN. BidaskClub cut Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

