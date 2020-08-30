Robert Disbrow Acquires 58,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,863,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,029,970.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Robert Disbrow bought 576,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

