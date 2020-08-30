Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.65-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.34. Titan Machinery also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TITN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $300.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

