BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.65-3.95 for the period.

BRP stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. BRP has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 3.49.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. BRP had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $916.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on BRP from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

