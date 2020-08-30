Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.12-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $148-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.77 million.Photronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.12-0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Photronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Photronics stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $682.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $141,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,457.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,127.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

