Dell (NYSE:DELL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Dell (NYSE:DELL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 139.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $66.21 on Friday. Dell has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In related news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,865,924.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,807.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $5,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,784 shares of company stock worth $34,221,972. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

