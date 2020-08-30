Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

ANF stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.