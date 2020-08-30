Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

TD stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.589 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.