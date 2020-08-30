Colu Local Network Price Tops $0.0190 (CLN)

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded up 38.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Colu Local Network has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $167.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Colu Local Network token can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last week, Colu Local Network has traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00147561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.64 or 0.01636308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00199174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00187537 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $32,287.20 or 2.78592452 BTC.

Colu Local Network Profile

Colu Local Network launched on December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,826,836 tokens. The official website for Colu Local Network is cln.network . Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork . The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Colu Local Network is medium.com/colu

Colu Local Network Token Trading

Colu Local Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colu Local Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Colu Local Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

