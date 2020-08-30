Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Receives C$2.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$2.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.35. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

