Brokerages Set Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Target Price at $64.50

Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Investec downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $65,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

