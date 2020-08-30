Nicholas N. Jr. Scott Purchases 1,000 Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 1,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $16,630.00.

CCNE stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. CNB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the second quarter worth about $725,000. CNB Bank raised its position in CNB Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 196,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 39,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter worth about $677,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CNB Financial by 9,406.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in CNB Financial by 116.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 29,155 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CNB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

