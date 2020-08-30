Brokerages Set American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target at $12.94

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.94.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.14. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

