Analysts Set Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) Target Price at $25.33

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

FHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $10,100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $2,216,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $18,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

