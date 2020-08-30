Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $221.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.44.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 49.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 869.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 168.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $91,000.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $214.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Insulet has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $233.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

