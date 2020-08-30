Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $221.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.44.
PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.
In related news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ PODD opened at $214.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Insulet has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $233.99.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
