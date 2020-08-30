Analysts Set Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target at $43.25

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bruker by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

