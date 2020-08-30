AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $67.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Seeyond bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $5,729,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

