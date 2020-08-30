Brokerages Set Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Price Target at $248.58

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.58.

RE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

NYSE RE opened at $221.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

