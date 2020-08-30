GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

GVDNY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $83.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.86. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $85.21.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

