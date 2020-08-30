Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Receives $8.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.08.

COTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,784 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Coty by 15.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 65.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 372,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 147,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Coty has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

