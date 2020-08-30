Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $37.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.54.

Several research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

TCBI stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,440 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,221,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 701,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 565,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 496,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 395,714 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

