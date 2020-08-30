Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Receives $204.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.79.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total transaction of $1,039,945.86. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,743 shares of company stock worth $4,205,501. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $210.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

