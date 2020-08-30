Gene Source Code Chain Price Reaches $0.0040 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $1.52 million and $11.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $660.84 or 0.05702140 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034915 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015281 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

