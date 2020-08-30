GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Receives $7.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.35.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Pareto Securities cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of GasLog stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. GasLog has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $289.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. GasLog had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $158.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in GasLog by 67.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,660,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,322 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in GasLog during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GasLog by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 222,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

