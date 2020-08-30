Analysts Set Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Price Target at $18.89

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

CLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Continental Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 3.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $20,813,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,051,443 shares of company stock worth $101,417,211. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

