Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 676.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 676.58 ($8.84).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 553 ($7.23) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective (up previously from GBX 625 ($8.17)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Davy Research upgraded Barratt Developments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 525.20 ($6.86) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 523.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 551.04. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80).

In other news, insider Sharon White acquired 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 542 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,967.46 ($2,570.83).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

