Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives €77.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €77.00 ($90.59).

Several analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of AIR opened at €71.44 ($84.05) on Thursday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €67.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €73.21.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

