Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target at $61.47

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.47.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $69.17 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

