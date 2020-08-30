Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Price Target at $12.36

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGI stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

