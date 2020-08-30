Concoin Trading Down 37.3% Over Last Week (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, Concoin has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Concoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Concoin has a total market cap of $861.54 and approximately $1.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Concoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00147561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.64 or 0.01636308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00199174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00187537 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,287.20 or 2.78592452 BTC.

Concoin Coin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin . Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com

Concoin Coin Trading

Concoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CONXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Concoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.