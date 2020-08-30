Garry Biles Sells 100,000 Shares of Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM) Stock

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM) Senior Officer Garry Biles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$11,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 953,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$109,627.55.

Garry Biles also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 25th, Garry Biles sold 75,000 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$9,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 19th, Garry Biles sold 150,000 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$18,750.00.
  • On Monday, August 10th, Garry Biles sold 100,000 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$11,000.00.
  • On Thursday, August 6th, Garry Biles sold 78,500 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$9,420.00.

Shares of CCM stock opened at C$0.12 on Friday. Canarc Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 million and a P/E ratio of -28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Canarc Resource

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

