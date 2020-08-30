Roger Dent Acquires 100,000 Shares of Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Stock

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Roger Dent purchased 100,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$216,000.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Roger Dent purchased 30,500 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$3,507.50.

On Friday, June 26th, Roger Dent purchased 78,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$8,970.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Roger Dent purchased 135,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Roger Dent acquired 12,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$1,380.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Roger Dent acquired 57,500 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$6,900.00.

Quinsam Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as an investment and merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. The company primarily focuses on cannabis-related investments. Its activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

