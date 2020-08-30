Roger Dent Acquires 100,000 Shares of Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Stock

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Roger Dent purchased 100,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$216,000.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 30th, Roger Dent purchased 30,500 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$3,507.50.
  • On Friday, June 26th, Roger Dent purchased 78,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$8,970.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Roger Dent purchased 135,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, Roger Dent acquired 12,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$1,380.00.
  • On Thursday, June 18th, Roger Dent acquired 57,500 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$6,900.00.

Quinsam Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Quinsam Capital Company Profile

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as an investment and merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. The company primarily focuses on cannabis-related investments. Its activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Quinsam Capital (CNSX:QCA)

Receive News & Ratings for Quinsam Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quinsam Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TheStreet Downgrades Transcontinental Realty Investors to D+
TheStreet Downgrades Transcontinental Realty Investors to D+
TheStreet Upgrades Encore Capital Group to B-
TheStreet Upgrades Encore Capital Group to B-
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.93 on September 18th
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.93 on September 18th
UIL Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on September 25th
UIL Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on September 25th
Templeton Dragon Fund Inc to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.16 on September 21st
Templeton Dragon Fund Inc to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.16 on September 21st
United Fire Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 18th
United Fire Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 18th


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report