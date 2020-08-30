Michele Tyler Sells 251 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Michele Tyler sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $11,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42 and a beta of 1.36. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 59,573 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $5,687,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 282,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.