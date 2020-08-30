Michele Tyler Sells 251 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Michele Tyler sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $11,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42 and a beta of 1.36. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89.
Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.
Potlatchdeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
