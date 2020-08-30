Angela Frances Holtham Acquires 4,300 Shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC) Stock

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC) Director Angela Frances Holtham purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$179,817.30.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at C$2.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$7.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $108.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.45.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

TheStreet Downgrades Transcontinental Realty Investors to D+
TheStreet Upgrades Encore Capital Group to B-
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.93 on September 18th
UIL Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on September 25th
Templeton Dragon Fund Inc to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.16 on September 21st
United Fire Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 18th
