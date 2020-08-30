THETA Reaches Market Capitalization of $455.11 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $455.11 million and approximately $75.30 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00004511 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Upbit and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.84 or 0.05702140 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034915 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015281 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, OKEx, Bithumb, Coinbit, WazirX, Binance, Fatbtc, Upbit, Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “THETAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.