PayPie (PPP) Market Cap Hits $628,173.09

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 48.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. One PayPie token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $628,173.09 and $181.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00147561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.64 or 0.01636308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00199174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00187537 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,287.20 or 2.78592452 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

