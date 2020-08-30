Clams (CLAM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26.00

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 38.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Clams coin can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00015883 BTC on major exchanges. Clams has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clams has traded up 74.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00028968 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00015552 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00014137 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006191 BTC.

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,899,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,274,008 coins. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient and its Facebook page is accessible here

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

