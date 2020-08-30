Quantis Network Trading Up 48.9% Over Last 7 Days (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 101% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 48.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Quantis Network has a market cap of $9,209.52 and $10.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00147561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.64 or 0.01636308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00199174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00187537 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $32,287.20 or 2.78592452 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

