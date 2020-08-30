Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $34.26 million and $12.97 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $3.43 or 0.00029559 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Livecoin, IDAX and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.84 or 0.05702140 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034915 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015281 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

