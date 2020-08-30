EagleX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $115.00 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $15,550.18 and approximately $115.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. In the last week, EagleX has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EagleX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00147561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.64 or 0.01636308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00199174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00187537 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,287.20 or 2.78592452 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.